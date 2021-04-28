Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
