Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.76.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

