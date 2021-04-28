Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.
Shares of AMGN stock traded down $18.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.86. The company had a trading volume of 356,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.