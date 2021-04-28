Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $18.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.86. The company had a trading volume of 356,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.