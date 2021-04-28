Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

AMGN traded down $19.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 319,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

