Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.
AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.
AMGN traded down $19.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 319,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
