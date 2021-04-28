Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.
Amgen stock traded down $20.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.54. 163,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.01. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
