Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Amgen stock traded down $20.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.54. 163,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.01. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

