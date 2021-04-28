Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $301.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

AMGN stock opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

