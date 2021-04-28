Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $259.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.
Shares of AMGN traded down $20.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.54. The stock had a trading volume of 163,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
