Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $259.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $20.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.54. The stock had a trading volume of 163,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.