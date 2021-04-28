Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.36.

AMGN traded down $19.33 on Wednesday, hitting $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 285,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

