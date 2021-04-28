Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.
AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.36.
AMGN traded down $19.33 on Wednesday, hitting $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 285,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
