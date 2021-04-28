Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.48 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.23.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $18.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.20. 522,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.