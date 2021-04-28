Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $255.13, but opened at $244.73. Amgen shares last traded at $238.09, with a volume of 64,477 shares traded.

The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.01.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

