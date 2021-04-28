Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.17 ($0.24). Approximately 8,236,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,792,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.23).

The firm has a market cap of £86.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

