AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 M-.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get AMMO alerts:

Shares of POWW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,154. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.