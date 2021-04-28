Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 242.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $818.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,513,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

