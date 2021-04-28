Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Raised by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 4.3% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 2.11% of Amphenol worth $835,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 92.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

