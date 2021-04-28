Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 138,037 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 96,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

