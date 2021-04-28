Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. 4,847,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

