Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. 4,943,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.