Amphenol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 863% compared to the typical volume of 174 put options.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 94.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.