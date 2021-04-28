Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPE stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $377.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

