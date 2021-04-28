Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading 46.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $33.10 or 0.00060272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $198.37 million and $78.12 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,992,851 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

