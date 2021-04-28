Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

In other news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.