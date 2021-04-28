Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Up 179.3% in April

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMHC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,130.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.