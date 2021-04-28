Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Up 179.3% in April

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMHC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,130.
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
