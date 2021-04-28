Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.