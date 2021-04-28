Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $11.49. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 214,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.