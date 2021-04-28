ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

