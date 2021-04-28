Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 13,784.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 289,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.40. 585,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

