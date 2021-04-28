Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post $40.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $33.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

