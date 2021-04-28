Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,266 shares of company stock worth $10,139,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.