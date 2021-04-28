Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post sales of $40.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.21 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

