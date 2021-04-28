Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

