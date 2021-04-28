Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post sales of $145.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.22 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $103.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $567.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.47 million to $686.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.31 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

