Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Fluor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Fluor has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

