Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $51.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.05 million to $51.16 million. Materialise posted sales of $51.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.96 million to $229.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.68 million to $270.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Materialise has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $87.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.