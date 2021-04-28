Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 158,570 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

