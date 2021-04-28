Analysts Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

