Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $18.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.69 billion and the lowest is $17.99 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $11.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $78.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $80.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $84.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

