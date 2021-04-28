Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $87.90 million. Yext reported sales of $85.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 802,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,285. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

