Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 28th (AMD, CLLS, DTE, HLX, IDOX, PCH, PSN, QDEL, QMCI, RBGLY)

Analysts' downgrades for Wednesday, April 28th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.25.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “QuoteMedia, Inc. is a leading provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. The company is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, SEC filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. Its array of services benefit clients with an exceptional number of strong technical differentiators in embedded, fully private-labeled and seamlessly integrated environments. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

