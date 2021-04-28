Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.