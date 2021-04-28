Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.30. Allegion posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $140.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.