Analysts Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,022. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after buying an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,086,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.