Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

DVN stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.