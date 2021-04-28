Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report sales of $64.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.76 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $34.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $286.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.50 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.67.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

