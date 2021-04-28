Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $123.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $738.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 155,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,184,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

