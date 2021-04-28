Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

GNLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 633,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,511. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $427.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

