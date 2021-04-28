Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $54.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $238.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.20 million to $240.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $266.60 million to $275.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paya.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,002,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,382,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Paya has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

