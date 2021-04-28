Analysts Expect Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

PULM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

PULM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

