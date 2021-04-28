Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,957. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $959.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

