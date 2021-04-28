Analysts Issue Forecasts for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.