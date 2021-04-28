Analysts Offer Predictions for Donegal Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

